Haryana Cabinet approves EV Policy 2022, announces sops for buyers & manufacturers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that due to increasing pollution levels, the use of Electric Vehicles (EV) has become the need of the hour as the use of EV vehicles not only helps in reducing the increasing pollution levels but will also reduce the use of petroleum products.



Considering this, the State Cabinet in its meeting held here has approved the Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy-2022, said the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a press conference after the Cabinet Meeting on Sunday.

Khattar said that the Haryana EV policy would benefit the buyers of vehicles as well as the manufacturers and people doing research and development.

A discount of 15 per cent or of Rs 6 lakh would be given on an electric car priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. Similarly, a 15 percent price discount or a discount of Rs 3 lakh will be given on the purchase of a hybrid electric car costing between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

Besides this, 15 percent price discount or a discount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on the purchase of an electric car that costs between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, informed the CM.

The Chief Minister said that 100 per cent rebate in motor vehicle tax would be given on the purchase of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler.

The Chief Minister said that electric vehicle manufacturers will also be given exemption under the Electric Vehicle Policy. An exemption of 50 percent on state GST for 10 years will be given to the manufacturers. Apart from this, there will be 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty. Also, 100 percent exemption will be given on electricity duty for 20 years, Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said that the infrastructure related to electric vehicles would also be strengthened to promote the use of these vehicles. Charging stations will be installed in government and private buildings. Charging stations will be set up at private group residential buildings, commercial buildings, malls, institutes and metro stations, he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that along with all these educational and research institutes conducting research on new electric charging technology will be given 50 per cent cost of their project.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the startup policy has also been approved in the Cabinet Meeting. This will encourage startups and new employment opportunities will also be created. Today, Haryana ranks third when it comes to startups across the country. Out of 60,000 new startup companies, 5000 companies are in Haryana. Under the New Startup Policy, new startups will be attracted to Haryana by offering several attractive discounts, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana State Data Centre Policy-2022 has also been approved in the Cabinet Meeting. In today's technology-driven era, keeping the data safe is the biggest task. Data Centre Policy has been prepared for setting up of data centres in Haryana. Companies making data centres have been given many exemptions in stamp duty, electricity duty and state GST. It is estimated that this Policy will attract new investment of several thousand crore for Haryana.

Responding to a question, he said that Agniveer serving the country under Agnipath scheme might return after four years, but the State Government has directed the departments concerned to prepare a plan for their employment. 75 per cent of Agniveers will be given priority in jobs.