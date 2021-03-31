Haryana Assembly Speaker constitute 11 committees

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta has constituted 11 Assembly Committees of various departments for the year 2021-22 under the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.



As per a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, MLA Deepak Mangla has been nominated as Chairperson of the Committee of Public Health, Irrigation, Power and Public Works (Building & Roads) Department, while MLAs Vinod Bhyana, Leela Ram, Aftab Ahmed, Dr. Krishna Lal Middha, Praveen Dagar, Mamman Khan, Shamsher Singh Gogi and Devender Singh Babli will be members of this Committee.

Similarly, a Committee of Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions has been constituted under the Chairpersonship of Dr. Kamal Gupta. Its members include MLAs Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ghanshyam Saraf, Seema Trikha, Bishambar Singh, Dharam Singh Chhoker, Surender Panwar, Amarjeet Dhanda and Rakesh Daultabad.

The Committee constituted for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes has MLA Ishwar Singh as the Chairperson and MLAs Jagdish Nayar, Lakshman Napa, Satya Prakash, Renu Bala, Shishpal Singh, Chiranjeev Rao, Ram Karan and Dharam Pal Gonder have been nominated as members of this Committee.

The Committee for Public Accounts has been constituted under the Chairpersonship of Harvinder Kalyan while MLAs Kiran Choudhry, Ram Kumar Gautam, Dr. Abhe Singh Yadav, Narender Gupta, Sudhir Kumar Singla, Varun Chaudhary, Jogi Ram Sihag and Randhir Singh Gollen have been nominated as its members.

Similarly, for the Committee on Estimates, Subhash Sudha has been nominated as the Chairperson, while MLAs Rao Dan Singh, Aftab Ahmed, Lakshman Napa, Parmod Kumar Vij, Ram Kumar Kashyap, Sitaram Yadav, Amit Sihag and Mewa Singh have been nominated as its as members.

For the Committee on Petitions, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora has been nominated as the Chairperson, while MLAs Jagbir Singh Malik, Geeta Bhukkal, Shakuntala Khatak, Leela Ram, Laxman Singh Yadav, Sanjay Singh, Ram Niwas and Balraj Kundu have been nominated as its members.

Besides, the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Ranbir Gangwa has been nominated as the ex-officio Chairperson for the House Committee, while MLAs Mohd. Ilyas, Aseem Goel, Ram Karan and Randhir Singh Gollen will be its members.

For the Committee on Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education and Health Services, MLA Seema Thikha has been nominated as Chairperson, while MLAs Jagdish Nayar, Naina Singh Chautala, Nirmal Rani, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Shaily, Shishpal Singh, Nayan Pal Rawat and Indu Raj have been nominated as its members.

For the Committee on Government Assurances, MLA Mohd. Ilyas has been nominated as Chairperson, while MLAs Bishan Lal Saini, Rajinder Singh Joon, Gopal Kanda, Mahipal Dhanda, Smt. Nirmal Rani, Subhash Gangoli, Amarjeet Dhanda and Dura Ram have been nominated as its members.

For the Committee on Public Undertakings, MLA Aseem Goel has been nominated as Chairperson, while MLAs Dura Ram, Bharat Bhushan Batra, Mohan Lal Badoli, Rajesh Nagar, Chiranjeev Rao, Kuldeep Vats, Neeraj Sharma and Devender Singh Babli have been nominated as its members.

For the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, MLA Ram Niwas has been nominated as Chairperson, while MLAs Jagbir Singh Malik, Jaiveer Singh, Bishamber Singh, Ram Kumar Kashyap, Amit Sihag, Balbir Singh, Sombir Sangwan and Advocate General, Haryana have been nominated as its members. In addition to this, MLA Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian has been nominated as member to serve on the Rules Committee of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.