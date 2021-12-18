Haryana Assembly pays homage to CDS Rawat, his wife, others

Chandigarh: On the first day of the Winter Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha which commenced here on Friday, obituary resolutions were passed to pay heartfelt tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. These included Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder and other victims of the helicopter crash, former Member of Parliament, Freedom Fighters of Haryana, Martyrs of Haryana, and close relatives of members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The house also observed silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta read out the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of his party.

These included Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder of district Panchkula, Group Captain Varun Singh, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B. Sai Teja and former Member of Parliament Hari Singh Nalwa.