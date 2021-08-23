Haryana Assembly passes 5 Bills

Chandigarh: During the ongoing Monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, five Bills were passed in the house after detailed discussion, on Monday.



The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2021 has been passed further to amend The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016.

The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016 was enacted with an objective of providing essential services in the civic amenities deficient areas. The provision of section 3 of the Act presented certain practical difficulties such as "As per the provision, only where construction took place on more than 50 percent of plots before March 31, 2015 qualified to be considered under the Act. Since such deficient areas and their coming into being is an ongoing process, this provision presented hardship in certain cases.

This provision, therefore, required rectification, which is sought to be achieve through this Amendment Act. In section 4 (1) of the Act, provision has been made for providing a window of five years from the commencement of the Act to deal with the problem of civic amenities deficiency under the Act. Again, since such deficient areas and their coming into being is an ongoing process, this provision also presented hardship in certain cases.

This provision, therefore, required rectification by way of removing the time frame altogether, which is sought to be achieved through this Amendment Act. Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed to further amend Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal Act 2018. This Act may now be called Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University Kaithal (Amendment)

Act 2021.

The Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal, Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 20 of 2018) was enacted to supplement the initiative of government in expanding the capacity in higher education and to promote Sanskrit language and research therein.

The Haryana Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2021 has been passed further to amend The Haryana Lokayukta Act, 2002.

The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 is passed further to amend the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016.

The State Government enacted Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016 for simplification of regulatory framework and to assist investor in speedy implementation of projects in the State by way of granting state specific regulatory clearances/services/ permission/approval/registration/license in a time bound manner through a Single Roof Mechanism.

Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed further to amend Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak Act, 2014.