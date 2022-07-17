Haryana: Arrangements underway to provide power to people

panchkula: The Haryana government is conscious of the increasing power consumption in the state day by day. Elaborate arrangements are being made by the government to provide adequate power



supply to all the people of the state.

On July 15, on the instructions of the Power Minister, during the 'Bijli Chori Pakdo Abhiyan', raids were conducted by the officials of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli

Vitran Nigam along with the police team at various places of the state, in which RO, ice candy, cold stores,

brick kilns, temporary connections, Dhabas, Mobile

Towers and Domestic/Non-Domestic Connections etc. were checked.

Giving the above information, a spokesperson of the Electricity Board said that during the 'Bijli Chori Pakdo Abhiyan', a total of 252 teams in all the ten circles of UHBVN were engaged for investigation, which started their investigation from 6 am. In the campaign to stop electricity theft, 13,929 connections were checked by the teams

and 1719 electricity theft cases were caught.

Thus the theft of about 4.88 crore was caught by the teams of Uttar Haryana Bijli

Vitran Nigam. He further informed that raids were also conducted by the officials in all the

circles of DHBVN in which 243 teams were deployed.

During this 5,860 connections were checked and 1286 cases of theft were reported and electricity theft worth 4.94 crores was caught.

Consumers found involved in power theft by the team of electricity officers were fined while taking departmental action and theft of 6.5 MW was caught

during the raids conducted across the state.

During this, the electricity officials were also urged by the electricity officials not to steal electricity and pay the electricity bill on time.

The minister said that in future also such campaigns will be run and those who steal electricity will not be spared.