Haryana announces 3% horizontal reservation to persons with disabilities

Chandigarh: Haryana Government has issued instructions regarding Grant of Reservation in Promotion to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities under the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.



As per the instructions 3 percent horizontal reservation in case of promotion to Group A, B, C and D posts shall be made for persons with benchmark disabilities with effect from January 1, 1996, to April 18, 2017. Out of this one per cent each for persons suffering from blindness or low vision, hearing impairment, and locomotor disability or cerebral palsy, in the posts identified for each disability. Horizontal vacancy-based reservation at the rate of 3 percent shall be computed on the basis of a total number of vacancies to be filled by promotion occurring in the identified post/cadre of Group A, B, C and D. The Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while directing the all Head of the Departments, CAs/MDs of all Boards, Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings, Registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh,

and the Registrar of all the Universities in Haryana has

said to ensure strict compliance of these instructions in letter and in spirit.

The Chief Secretary has further directed that on January 1 of every year, all the Departments, Boards, Corporations shall continue to upload data every year on the promotion of PwDs along with data on representation/direct recruitment of PwDs in respect of posts, services under the State Government on the URL, which will be informed in near future.

The reservation for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes is called vertical reservation and the reservation for categories such as persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen is called horizontal reservation. Horizontal reservation cuts across vertical reservation (which is called inter-locking reservation) and persons selected against the quota for persons with disabilities have to be placed in the appropriate category viz.SC/BC/Unreserved category employees depending upon the category to which they belong in the roster meant for reservation of SCs/BCs.

To illustrate, if in a given year there are two vacancies reserved for the persons with disabilities and out of two persons with disabilities appointed, one belongs to a Scheduled Caste and the other to the Unreserved (general) category then the disabled SC candidate shall be adjusted against the

SC point in the reservation roster and the Unreserved (general) candidate against an unreserved point in the relevant reservation roster.