Haryana: Amit Shah to dedicate projects worth Rs 6,629 cr today

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects of Haryana in a programme organized on October 27 at Parade Ground Sector-12, Faridabad.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of four projects costing about Rs 6,629 crore. These include laying the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crores, the inauguration of the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory in Sonipat district costing Rs 590 crores, the country's first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak at Rs 315.40 crores.

Besides this, the Union Minister will also dedicate and inaugurate the Haryana Police Residence Complex, Bhondsi constructed at a cost of Rs.106 crore.

Haryana Chief Minister will preside over the programme. During this, the Union Minister of Railways and Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar will have a dignified presence. Many senior officials of the central and state government will attend the programme.

The District Administration has completed its preparations in view of the visit of the Union Home Minister. Security has been tightened in the adjoining districts including Faridabad. Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Faridabad on October 27 and 28. Some routes have also been diverted. Police security has been increased due to Sector 12 rally site and Surajkund Chintan Shivir.