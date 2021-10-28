Haryana-Africa conclave begins in Pinjore

Chandigarh: On the first day of the two-day Haryana-Africa Conclave, a delegation of African countries today visited the historic Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, Panchkula. On reaching Yadavindra Garden, the delegation members were welcomed by applying tilak according to Indian tradition.



On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department, Yogendra Chaudhary, Director General, Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department, Dr. Anant Prakash Pandey, Advisor of the Department, Pawan Chaudhary, Joint Director (Administration), Haryana Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Aman Kumar were also present.

On reaching Pinjore Gardens, Haryanvi artists played the Nagada and presented Haryanvi folk dance to welcome the delegation. The members of the delegation thoroughly enjoyed the Haryanvi performance and danced to the Haryanvi folk dance.

After this the delegation visited Pinjore Gardens, during which they were given detailed information about the history of Yadavindra Gardens by the officials of Haryana Tourism Corporation. They were also shown Rang Mahal, Sheesh Mehal and Jal Mehal and were also informed about their importance during the Mughal period. The members of the delegation were greatly impressed by the history, architecture and maintenance of the Gardens. Praising the Yadavindra Gardens, the delegation said that all the historical heritage should be preserved and maintained in such a way that the history remains alive always. On this occasion, a coffee book - 'Pinjore - The Garden of Paradise' was presented to all the members of the delegation by the Haryana Tourism Corporation.

It is noteworthy that the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department, is organizing a two-day Haryana-Africa Conclave on October 28 and 29, 2021 in which various African countries like Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda are

participating.

The main objective of the Haryana-African Conclave is to further strengthen the cooperation between Haryana and African countries, mainly in the fields of agriculture, mining, infrastructure, logistics development, information technology and education and to develop a framework of cooperation, to establish fraternal relations with African countries, to promote cultural exchange and to increase rapport between the people of Haryana and African countries.