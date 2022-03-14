Haryana: 8 ad-hoc panels on state Budget submit their reports

Chandigarh: Eight ad-hoc committees of 75 MLAs on Monday submitted their report in the House on State Budget of Rs 1,77,255.99 crore for the year 2022-23 which was presented by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar as the finance minister in the Vidhan Sabha on March 8. This is the first time since the formation of Haryana in the year 1966 when such a system has been adopted on the lines of Lok Sabha.



These Committees which were constituted to consider the Demands for Grants on Budget Estimates for the Year 2022-2023 after brainstorming for four days on the Budget speech which lasted for about 2.5 hours by the Chief Minister submitted its report in the House today. Committee -1, which was constituted to consider the Demands for the Vidhan Sabha, Governor, Council of Ministers, General Administration, Home, Health, Administration of Justice and Prisons. The Committee includes former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Abhay Singh Chautala, former Leader of Opposition and eight more MLAs, shared their opinions.

While keeping the State Budget within the parameters of the 15th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister, on one hand, has proved himself as a good Finance Minister, while on the other, he has laid special emphasis on 17 Sustainable Development Goals out of the targets set by the United Nations for the states by the year 2030 for the welfare and development.

These targets include budgetary alignment of Rs 4841.77 crore allocation for Poverty Alleviation, Rs 8047.54 crore for Good Health and Well Being, Rs 18570.18 crore for Quality Education, Rs. 1884.54 crore for Gender Equality, Rs. 7500.08 crore for Clean Water and Sanitation, Rs 8853.65 crore for Affordable and Green Energy, and Rs 7224.56 crore for Decent Work and Economic Growth.