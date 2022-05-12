Haryana 5 years ahead in NEP implementation target

Chandigarh: Haryana government is constantly taking measures to improve quality education in schools and this can be gauged from the fact that Haryana has set a target of implementing the new NEP 2020 five years ahead of the National target of 2030. Besides this, work is being done in a phased manner regarding the arrangement of infrastructure, building, furniture, boundary wall, cleanliness, roads, water and toilets in schools.



Khattar said that Haryana spends the maximum part of its budget on the education sector. In this budget Rs. 20,000 crore alone is allocated for education. Besides this radical changes are being brought about in the education sector. There will be no dearth of budget for bringing educational reforms,. The CM informed that two task forces are being formed for the education sector, which will ensure infrastructure-related arrangements in schools.

The State Government has planned to make arrangements for dual benches in all the schools within a year. The government recently launched a revolution in the field of education by distributing tablets to the students of government schools under the e-Adhigam Yojana.

Haryana Government and Education Department are committed to providing facilities to the students in the school of village Manchuri in Karnal. All required facilities would be made available in the school soon. Two more teachers have been appointed to the school, said the spokesperson.