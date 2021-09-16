'Harsimrat has no moral right to speak on farmers' issues'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday rebuffed former Union Minister Harsimrat Badal, who said on Tuesday that CM was relaxing in his plush palace as farmers were dying on Delhi roads, saying that she had no moral right to speak on this issue.



Harsimrat Badal had released a video on Tuesday commenting on Captain's appeal to farmers to shift their agitation out of Punjab.

"Hear this from the horses' mouth! @capt_amarinder tells farmers to fight their battle in Delhi, not in Punjab! He relaxes in his plush palace while our farmers are dying roughing it out on the roads of Delhi in extreme weather conditions over the last 10 months. This was his plan all along," the SAD leader had tweeted along with the video.

Hitting out, the CM on Wednesday said no Akali leader, especially former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had the moral right to speak on the crisis triggered by the Farm Laws, which they could easily have averted when they were part of the central government and party to each of its anti-people decisions.

In a hard-hitting response to Harsimrat's claims and allegations against him regarding his statement on the impact of the prolonged farmers' stir in Punjab on the state's economy, the Chief Minister said, "I never asked the farmers to go to Delhi. They were forced to leave their homes and sit at the border of the national capital, facing the elements and even losing their lives, as a result of your coalition government's acts of commission and omission." He asked Harsimrat to stop lying about her brazen complicity in the imposition of the Farm Laws on the farmers, not just of Punjab but the entire country.

Dubbing as atrocious Harsimrat's suggestion that the farmers should protest in Punjab while their fight was against the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Chief Minister quipped "it's like asking someone to go to the western front to fight an enemy that is standing at the eastern border."

It was evident that the Akalis were trying to divert the farmers' attention from the Centre to the state, with an eye on the Assembly polls, unmindful of the harm this would cause to the state and to the farmers themselves, he added.