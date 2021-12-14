Harnaaz's family in Chandigarh ecstatic at her success

Chandigarh: Family members of Harnaaz Sandhu, a 21-year-old girl from Chandigarh Tricity who brought to India the title of Miss Universe after a gap of 21 years, are ecstatic at her success. Students, faculty members, and staff of Panjab University are also happy because a student of an affiliated college of the university had brought home big laurels.



Harnaaz's mother Ravinder Kaur, a gynecologist in a hospital at Sohana near Chandigarh, spent the time when her daughter was competing for the title performing Ardaas for her success.

"Now, I will watch those moments when my daughter was crowned with the title of Miss Universe 2021," she said adding that she will treat Harnaaz with her favourite food "Makki Ki Roti Aur Sarso Ka Saag" when she returns home.

Her brother Harnoor said it was a proud moment for the family. "Harnaaz is always very much focused on her goals," he added when asked about the qualities of his sister.

Harnaaz started modeling at a quite young age. She won her first pageant, Miss Chandigarh, in the year 2017. Miss Universe delegate bio describes Harnaaz as "Punjabi, draws inspiration from her mother, who "broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family".

Meanwhile, Panjab University today extended felicitations to Harnaaz for her success.

"It is a moment of great pride for Panjab University that the student of its affiliated college, PGGCG 42, Chandigarh Ms. Harnaaz Sandhu, an actor/model has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 beating contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title after 21 years," said a press release issued by the PU.