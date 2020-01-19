Hardik arrest: Priyanka should know legalities, says Guj Dy CM

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should have a "legal understanding" that her party leader Hardik Patel has been arrested as per a court's order.

He asserted that the BJP-led state government and the police department have no role in the arrest of the Patidar quota agitation leader. The deputy chief minister's remark came after Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of repeatedly harassing Congress leader Hardik Patel, who has been arrested for failing to appear before a court in a 2015 sedition case. Hardik Patel was arrested late Saturday night from Viramgam taluka in Ahmedabad after Additional Sessions Judge B G Ganatra issued an arrest warrant, observing that the Congress leader was flouting bail conditions by not remaining present regularly with the intention to delay trial.

He has been remanded in judicial custody till January 24.

On Sunday morning, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The BJP is repeatedly harassing young Hardik Patel ji who is fighting for employment of youth and rights of farmers. Hardik raised the voice of people of his society, sought jobs for them, sought scholarships. He organised a peasant's movement. the BJP is calling it treason".

In reply, Gujarat's deputy chief minister said, "Priyankaben should have this legal understanding that Hardik's arrest has been as per the court order."