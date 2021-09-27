Hardeep Singh Puri launches Swachh Survekshan '22

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched the 'SwachhSurvekshan 2022', the seventh edition of the annual cleanliness survey under which district rankings have been introduced for the first time.



In a statement, the ministry said that this year's survey will create a level playing field for smaller cities by introducing two population categories -- under 15,000 and between 15,000-25,000.

The scope of the survey has been expanded to now cover 100 per cent wards for sampling as compared to 40 per cent in previous years, according to the HUA Ministry.

Speaking at the event, Puri said that the Swachh Bharat Mission is an important and transformative programme of the country which has achieved success due to involvement of all stakeholders at the grassroot level.