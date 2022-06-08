Hanuman Chalisa row: Police file chargesheet against Rana couple

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in connection with the offence registered against them under IPC section 353, which pertains to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, linked to the Hanuman Chalisa recitation row. The politician couple is currently out on bail.The Khar police, probing the case, filed the chargesheet in connection with the second FIR registered against them under IPC section 353 in the magistrate court in suburban Borivali.The police had arrested the Ranas on April 23 following their announcement that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. Later granted bail by a special court on May 4.