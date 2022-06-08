Hanuman Chalisa row: Police file chargesheet against Rana couple
Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in connection with the offence registered against them under IPC section 353, which pertains to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, linked to the Hanuman Chalisa recitation row. The politician couple is currently out on bail.The Khar police, probing the case, filed the chargesheet in connection with the second FIR registered against them under IPC section 353 in the magistrate court in suburban Borivali.The police had arrested the Ranas on April 23 following their announcement that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. Later granted bail by a special court on May 4.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
World T20 auditions start: Accidental captain Pant takes centre-stage8 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT