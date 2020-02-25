Hand over North-East Delhi to Army: Owaisi
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the violence hit-North-East Delhi be handed over to the Army.
The Hyderabad MP voiced concern over the situation in the national capital where clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters have so far claimed nine lives, including a head constable of Delhi Police. Owaisi tweeted that Army should be called to restore peace.
"The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area," tweeted Owaisi.
"Cops have abdicated their duty & are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives & limbs is to hand over the area to the Army," he added.
Earlier, he told reporters that the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored.
Owaisi said the violence started after BJP leader Kapil Mishra issued an ultimatum. "He was standing with the concerned DCP. Why the DCP did not stop him," he asked.
He said the BJP leader gave the ultimatum with tacit support of the government.
Owaisi said the videos which had come out clearly show how police had colluded with the rioters.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President wondered why the government had not yet condemned the violence.
Referring to the statements made by some ministers that some elements resorted to violence in view of US President Donald Trump's visit, Owaisi said if the government had prior information, why didn't it act to prevent the violence.
The MP slammed the government for not quickly sending the additional forces and imposing curfew to contain the violence.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Contentious Act takes backseat25 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Tale of two colonies — a prologue to communal riots25 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Ratan Lal's martyrdom is a huge loss to Delhi Police &...25 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing25 Feb 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Journalists covering violent-hit areas assaulted by...25 Feb 2020 5:55 PM GMT