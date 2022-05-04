Ham Radio enthusiasts rescue B'desh woman

kolkata: A 26-year-old lady from Bangladesh, who was allegedly abducted during her visit to Kolkata some days back, was traced at Visakhapatnam by ham radio enthusiasts.



The woman is presently at a home under Pendurthi police station area following her rescue by the counterpart of the Ham team in a daring operation on Monday night.

Ambarish Nag Biswas, the secretary of West Bengal Radio Club-an organisation of ham radio operators received a call from the brother of the victim residing at Mirbag, Bangladesh on Monday night that her sister who had gone missing some days back was in distress and had called him for help.

"The mobile tower location was traced to an abandoned building and after much difficulty, the woman was rescued from a locked room with the help of local police," Nag said.

The victim in her complaint had alleged sexual abuse and forceful confinement. She was allegedly allured with the promise of visiting Kolkata and abducted. Two persons have also been arrested by the police.