'Half our people won't be able to prove citizenship if NRC rolled out'
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, over half the population in his state will not be able to prove their citizenship as they neither have land nor land records.
He also said that half the people in Chhattisgarh do not possess any document to prove their citizenship as their ancestors were illiterate who migrated to different villages or states.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here on Friday evening, Baghel reiterated that the way Mahatma Gandhi had opposed the identification scheme of Britishers in Africa in 1906, he will oppose the NRC exercise.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SBI chief nudges industry to borrow & invest in economy21 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Centre seeks stakeholders' inputs on boosting exports21 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts21 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
No change in GST rates till revenue stabilizes, says Sushil...21 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Chhattisgarh govt looks to aid investors, never harass...21 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT