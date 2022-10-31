'Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred'

New Delhi: The country would not have faced the many problems it is confronted with today had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been made India's first prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Monday. Addressing students of the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Shah also said the Modi government has worked to deepen constitutional and democratic values, and has strengthened the security of the country so no one can now dare cast an evil eye on India's borders. "Never leave your language. Learn all other languages from around the world but don't leave your native language. Language is a form of expression and not of your intelligence. No one should have inferiority complex in not knowing English. You will have to keep your mother tongue alive," he told the gathering. In his address on the occasion of Patel's 147th birth anniversary, Shah strongly advocated the propagation of Indian languages and asked parents to speak to their children at home only in their mother tongue. Amit Shah said students and children should read up on Patel to know about his vision for a united India with deep democratic roots.