'Had rich discussion on realising full potential of our strategic partnership'

Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday had a "warm and rich" discussion with the top Israeli leadership on realising the full potential of the bilateral strategic partnership and exchanged views on the changes in the geopolitical landscape and global affairs.

Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and they discussed strengthening the strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening the warm friendship between Israel and India,'' the Prime Minister's Media Adviser said.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the minister for their personal commitment to the partnership between Israel and India, the adviser said.

"I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting, Prime Minister Bennett told Jaishankar at the start of the meeting.

Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Modi to the Israeli leader and invited him to make his first official visit to India.

"We are today at a very important stage of our relationship because things have gone very well for us. But it has opened up a whole lot of possibilities. So, I think the challenges (are) how to work to take our relationship to the next highest level. The sentiment and the interest in India in our ties with Israel is very very strong, he said.

"A warm and rich discussion on realising the full potential of our strategic partnership. PM Bennett's purposeful and focused approach to it was deeply encouraging," Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting. Jaishankar said that Bennett's sharing of strategic perspectives was also very valuable.

"India and Israel will work even more closely to realise their partnership's vision for the next 30 years," he tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the president's official residence here.

The two leaders discussed ways to promote and strengthen the growing bilateral relationship in various sectors besides exchanging views on global strategic affairs.

"Delighted to call on President @Isaac_Herzog. Our conversation covered changes in the geopolitical landscape," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Deeply appreciate his visible commitment to taking our bilateral ties to the next level," he said.

President Herzog thanked Jaishankar for his personal commitment, and that of Prime Minister Modi and his ministers, to promoting and strengthening ties with Israel, according to a press release issued by the President's office.

During the diplomatic working meeting, Herzog also praised the flourishing of the Israel-India relationship in a range of fields.