Had detailed discussions with Shah on cabinet expansion: BSY

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has had detailed discussions with BJP national President Amit Shah on the cabinet expansion and that the exercise would be carried out after his return from Davos.

The Chief Minister told reporters before leaving for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet that he hoped his visit would help bring in large-scale investments to the state.

"On cabinet expansion, I had detailed discussions for about half-an-hour (with Amit Shah on Saturday), got a good response... one or two days after I come from Davos, I will expand the cabinet. There are no stumbling blocks for it, Yediyurappa said.

He also rubbished media reports about lack of clarity on the Ministry expansion.

"It is not right... there are no issues, he said. Asked whether he would travel to Delhi to meet Shah after returning from Davos, Yediyurappa merely said, "It is natural for me to meet Amit Shah."

According to the Chief Ministers tour programme, he will be back in the city on January 24.