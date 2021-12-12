Hacking of PM's Twitter account exposes chinks in cyber security: Oppn

New Delhi: Several Opposition leaders on Sunday expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account being hacked briefly, and said this exposes chinks in the cyber security.

They said cyber security was as important as border and internal security and asked whether the Aadhaar data of all Indians was safe.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Hacking of Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an issue of big concern, worry and exposes the chinks in cyber security. With advancement and reliability on technology, policy makers must realise that cyber security is equally important as border, internal security." Shiv Sena deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Prime Minister's account hacked briefly. Cyber security level exposed greatly."

Another Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohammed, said, "PM Modi's Twitter handle was hacked last night. This is a major security breach."

"If the government cannot adequately secure the account of the Prime Minister, how is it protecting the biometric aadhaar data of crores of Indians which it insisted on collecting," she asked.