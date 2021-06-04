Gzb: Two held after priest claims they entered temple to kill him

Ghaziabad: Two suspects have been arrested by police from Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad after they were found carrying surgical blades inside the temple premises. While the temple's head priest, Yati Narsinghanand, has claimed that the two men had entered the temple with surgical blade and cyanide in order to kill him, police are still probing the matter.



The incident took place on June 2 around 8:30 pm, when the two men identified as Vipul Vijayvargiya and Kashif, had entered the temple. They made entry from the main gate and were carrying a bag that was allegedly not checked by the police. Kashif had also made an entry under the name of Kashi Gupta in the entry register to hide his identity.

They broke down in front of sevadaars and told them their real names. As per police, one of the detained men told police that he had come to the temple along with brother-in-law who does "cup therapy" and the surgical blades were part of his work equipment and he wanted to meet the priest before getting medical treatment.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed with police and a case was registered. Ghaziabad's Superintendent of Police (rural), Dr Iraz Raza, said that both the suspects have been arrested, and an investigation is underway. "We are also verifying claims from temple priest," the SP added.