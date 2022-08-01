Gyanvapi committee's lawyer dies
Varanasi (UP): Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case case died due to cardiac arrest, family sources said here. He was 62.
Abhay Nath Yadav died on Sunday night and will be cremated on Monday, they said.
Yadav was a prominent lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the case.
The Allahabad HChad last week adjourned the hearing of the case till August 3.
