Gyanvapi case: Survey team given 2 more days to file report

Varanasi: A Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, Tuesday removed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying "irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties," while it also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report.



The removal order by District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar came on an application moved by Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh who informed the court Mishra had "deployed a personal cameramen RP Singh who was giving wrong byte in the media on a regular basis."

In its order, the court said when any advocate is appointed as an advocate commissioner his position is that of a public servant and it is expected of him that he will discharge his duties with honesty and impartiality, and will not issue any irresponsible statement.

"Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra showed irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties," it said. "The private cameraman deployed by Ajay Kumar Mishra, gave bytes to the media regularly, which is against judicial dignity."

"Hence, advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra is removed with immediate effect," it said, adding all the work of the commission after May 12 will be submitted by Vishal Singh. "I had not submitted an application in the court to remove him (Ajay Kumar Mishra), but only to know what responsibility I have to discharge," Vishal Singh said.

Earlier, Mishra's appointment was opposed by the mosque committee which had accused him of bias. They had also sought his removal, but Judge Diwakar had turned down their plea on Thursday.

The judge had also appointed two more advocates Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh and Assistant Advocate Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh --to help the court commissioner, and said the survey should be completed and a report filed on May 17.

However, Ajay Pratap Singh said the commission Tuesday sought additional time to submit the report as they have been able to ready just about "50 per cent of the report."