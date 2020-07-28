Guv asks Rajnath to strengthen security along Himachal border

Shimla: In the backdrop of the Indo-China face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh, it's Raj Bhawan, which has decided to take a pro-active role to address security concerns in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti –two high altitude districts, bordering China, also known as China Occupied Tibet (CoT).



Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has shot off a letter to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh asking some prompt measures to strengthen and upgrade infrastructure and increase presence of the army, ITBP and start building up new airstrips and most importantly communication network.

"I requested you to look into the matter personally and issue necessary directions to all concerned for securing the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh," Dattatreya wrote.

Dattatreya, a former Union minister and BJP veteran was appointed as Governor in September 2019.

Concerned over the situation prevailing in the borders after Galwan valley class between the Indian army and China's PLA, the Governor has chosen to take up a proactive role in getting security infrastructure in place in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti apart from confidence building measures in the tribal population.

He told Union defence minister that about 240 Kilometer of Indo-China border falls in two districts of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur (36 villages) and Lahaul & Spiti (12 villages).

He requested Defence Minister to install and operationalize dependable and robust telecommunication network and make adequate arrangements to track movement of drones from the Chinese side amid present conflict at Indo-China border. "Air defence assets need to be positioned at appropriate locations to prevent violation of Indian air space," said the Governor.

He informed that Himachal Pradesh Police was on high alert and the Superintendents of Police of these two districts have visited villages located near the border and interacted with the people to build their confidence.

He informed "Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu deputed five Commandants of the HP Reserve Battalions from June 26 to visit all the 48 villages in both these districts to interact with the people. They visited border villages in both the districts and submitted their reports."

Dattatraya emphased that there was an urgent need of an airstrip in the Spiti area in the Lahaul & Spiti District for prompt deployment of forces to the forward areas in case of need. This airstrip will act as advanced landing ground. Helipads in forward areas should also be developed.

He also recommended the presence of Central Intelligence Agencies, Indian Army and increase in the strength of ITBP to bolster people's morale and confidence as also to meet with any unforeseen incident of intrusion by China.