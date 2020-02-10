Gurukul system of education must be revived: RSS' Joshi

Panaji: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said 'gurukul' system of education should be revived in the country and Sanskrit should be made part of the curriculum, irrespective of who will feel "good or bad".

Speaking at Dona Paula near here on Sunday, Joshi said the Centre should encourage those "who positively experiment in the educational system".

"Sanskrit should be taught in every school. The government has to seriously think about it. We feel Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and if you have to understand India, you can't do it without Sanskrit. That is why without thinking of who will feel bad or good, Sanskrit should get its position," he said.

Stressing on revival of the "gurukul" system (a residential schooling method centred around a guru and based on Vedic principles), Joshi said, "We can't think of an ashram like arrangement in present days, but when we talk about the gurukul system, education is the focus of the institution."

He said the need of the hour was to have institutions which consider imparting education as a mission rather than a business.

Joshi said the country had accepted a "British-era educational pattern" in which all educational institutions had to abide by the policy set down by the government, but the need was for the government to provide flexibility in its educational policies.

"There are a few institutes who have tried to adopt their own policies and they have successfully implemented it.

I feel those who positively experiment in the educational system should be encouraged," Joshi added.

He said the government, at times, must brush aside public sentiments (on education) and think about the country.