'Gujarat wants new engine govt not double engine one'

Bhavnagar: Taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Gujarat doesn't want a "double-engine government" but a "new engine" government.



Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar city in the poll-bound state, Kejriwal said if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power, it will withdraw on priority all "false cases" registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years.

In a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's events in Gujarat where he launched projects worth crores, Kejriwal said he cannot announce such a huge package but will ensure benefits worth Rs 30,000 to households through his "guarantees".

"They say 'double engine ki sarkaar' (a double-engine government). This time, Gujarat does not want a double-engine, it wants a 'new engine.' The double engine is very old, both engines are 40-50 years old. A new party, new faces, new ideology, new energy, and a new dawn. Try for the new party, you do not lose anything for trying," he said. The "double-engine" phrase is used by BJP leaders to emphasize that development will be expedited if the same party is at the helm in states and the Centre.

"Try once and give us a chance. I am here to seek one chance. You have given 70 years to these people. You gave so many years to Congress and 27 years to BJP. Give Kejriwal a chance. If I do not perform, I will not return to seek votes," the AAP national convener said.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat for canvassing.

Kejriwal said he was watching "big leaders" of the BJP visiting Gujarat during elections and announcing packages worth Rs 30,000 crore.

"Friends, I do not have Rs 30,000 crore. I cannot announce a package for you. But I can tell you that if we win, I will give a benefit of Rs 30,000 to your family," he said. He also promised to reduce inflation in Gujarat like in Delhi.