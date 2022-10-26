Gujarat reports 30 burn cases on Diwali

Ahmedabad: A total of 30 burn cases, eight of them in Ahmedabad alone, were reported in different parts of Gujarat on Diwali night, a rise of 400 per cent from normal days, the Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) said on Tuesday.



Diwali was celebrated across Gujarat on Monday in an environment free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years with people bursting firecrackers to mark the festival of lights.

"As against six burn cases reported on normal days, 30 cases related to burn injuries were reported on Diwali night on Monday, recording an increase of 400 per cent," Ahmedabad-based EMRI said in a statement.

However, the institute did not disclose the cause of burn injuries.

The institute operates '108' free ambulance service across Gujarat in partnership with the state government.

Apart from eight burn cases in Ahmedabad, three each were reported in Rajkot, Narmada and Kutch, two each in Surat, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Bhavnagar and Kheda, and one each in Chhotaudepur, Botad and Devbhumi Dwarka district, said the release.