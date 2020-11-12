Gujarat reports 1,125 COVID-19 cases, 1,352 recoveries; 6 die

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,83,844 with the addition of 1,125 new patients on Wednesday, the state health department said.



With six more deaths, the state's COVID-19 fatalities rose to 3,779, it said.

At the same time, 1,352 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the tally of recovered cases to 1,67,820, said the department.

With this, the state's recovery rate went up to 91.28 per cent,the department said in a release.

The number of active cases now stands at 12,245 with 74 patients being on ventilators, it said.

After several months, the number of new cases in Ahmedabad (207) exceeded that of Surat (184).

Rajkot and Vadodara also reported over 100 new cases, at 134 and 130, respectively.

Among other districts, Mehsana reported 70 new cases, Gandhinagar 47, Banaskantha 41, Patan 38, Jamnagar 34, Sabarkantha 23, Morbi 22, Surendranagar 20, Bharuch 18, Junagadh and Panchmahal 17 each, Anand and Bhavnagar 14 each, Kheda and Kutch 13 each, Amreli and Dahod 12 each and Mahisagar 11.

Out of the six deaths, two each were reported in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, and one each in Surat and Vadodara, the department said.

A total of 52,973 tests were conducted in the state over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cumulative tests to 66,25,876 so far.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new COVID-19 case was reported, health officials said.

With two recoveries, the number of such cases in the adjoining UT rose to 3,229, they said.

There are now 18 active cases in the UT, the officials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,83,844, new cases 1,125, deaths 3,779, discharged 1,67,820, active cases 12,245, people tested so far 66,25,876.