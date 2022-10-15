'Gujarat poll dates delayed to give BJP more time to make promises'

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that dates for Gujarat assembly polls were not announced along with Himachal Pradesh just to give more time to ruling party to make "mega promises and inaugurations."



Reacting after announcement of poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the ruling party to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising."

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12. On not announcing the dates for Gujarat assembly polls, it said various factors, including convention, the gap in qualifying dates, and weather had been considered before taking a decision.

The poll panel also said the announcement of multiple state elections leads to a longer wait for the declaration of results.

The Election Commission on Friday skipped Gujarat as it announced poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, though the schedule for the two states is traditionally revealed at the same time.

The announcement of election dates for Gujarat was widely anticipated as the terms of both the assemblies end within the range of six months. In such cases, state election dates are announced together, and the results are declared on the same day.

In response to questions over not announcing Gujarat poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that no rules have been violated.

"There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states.

According to the rules,

it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn't impact the other," Kumar told reporters.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 and that of Himachal Pradesh, on January 8.