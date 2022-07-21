Gujarat Police arrest filmmaker over tweets
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police on Wednesday arrested filmmaker Avinash Das in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal.
The Ahmedabad crime branch, which arrested him from Mumbai, was also looking into another tweet of his which appeared to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus, and going through his older social media posts, an official said.
As per the crime branch, Das intentionally gave a misleading caption to Shah's photo in question.
Das, director of the Swara Bhaskar-starrer "Anaarkali of Aarah", was picked up from his Mumbai residence by a crime branch team on Tuesday.
He was produced before a magistrate's court here on Wednesday afternoon. The crime branch sought his custody for seven days, but Metropolitan Magistrate M V Chauhan sent Das in its custody only till Thursday afternoon.
Das was officially arrested at 4 am on Wednesday.
