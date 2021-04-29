Gujarat logs record 174 deaths, 14,120 new cases

Ahmedabad: Gujarat registered 14,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 174 people succumbed to the infection, the highest single-day fatalities so far, the state health department said.



With the addition of 14,120 new patients, the state's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,38,845, the department said in a release here.

On Tuesday, Gujarat had registered 14,352 cases, the highest in a day so far.

After the death of 174 more patients, the statewide toll increased to 6,830, the department said.

The previous highest single-day toll was 170, reported on April 27.

With 8,595 people getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 3,98,824, it said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate further dropped to 74.01 per cent, the release said.

Gujarat currently has 1,33,191 active cases, of which 421 patients are critical, said the department.

Ahmedabad recorded 5,740 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 2,116, Vadodara 858, Jamnagar 721, Rajkot 434, Bhavnagar 385, Gandhinagar 324, among others.

Ahmedabad also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 26, followed by Jamnagar at 25, Surat 19, and Vadodara 16, among other districts, said the department.

Gujarat has administered vaccines to 1,17,57,862 beneficiaries so far with 21,93,303 of them getting the second shot as well, said the department.

The government is all set to start vaccinating people in the 18 to 44 age group from May 1, for which registration started on Wednesday, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 7,234 with the addition of 180 new infections, officials said.

Recoveries increased to 5,083 after 221 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, they said.

There are now 2,147 active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.