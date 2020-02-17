Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Hardik
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Hardik Patel in an unlawful assembly case registered in connection with the 2015 Patidar stir for quota for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.
Justice V M Pancholi rejected Patel's bail application after considering the government's objection on the ground of his criminal antecedents.
Opposing the plea, the government told HC there are more than ten criminal cases against Patel, and that he had gone underground fearing arrest.
The case dates back to August 2015 when the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Patel had organised a mega rally in Ahmedabad as part of the quota stir, and an FIR was lodged for "unlawful assembly" as the police claimed the event did not have requisite permissions. The police further contended that this unlawful gathering led to violence, in which over a dozen youths were killed and property was damaged.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT