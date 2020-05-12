Gujarat Education Minister Chudasama's election declared void for malpractices
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election in 2017 as void on the grounds of malpractices and manipulation.
The returning officer was "hand in gloves" with the BJP leader and postal ballots were rejected illegally, it said.
Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod had challenged his BJP rival's victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of mere 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.
Justice Paresh Upadhyay also rejected Chudasama's request for a stay so that he could file an appeal.
The high court held that Returning Officer Dhaval Jani "illegally rejected" 429 postal ballots during the counting of votes, while the victory margin was only 327.
The procedure adopted for counting of votes was "against the orders of the Election Commission of India (EC)" and illegal, Justice Upadhyay said.
Further, Chudasama indulged in "corrupt practice" under section 123 (7) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and was "hand-in-gloves with the then returning officer Dhaval Jani", the judge said.
All three facts materially affected the outcome of the election, it said, declaring it as void.
At the same time, the court also rejected petitioner Rathod's prayer that he be declared as elected from the constituency.
Rejecting Chudasama's request for a stay to the order, the court said an election "cannot be permitted to hold the field any further" where 429 postal ballots were excluded from counting "behind everybody's back, including the Observer nominated by the Election Commission," and election record "systematically manipulated" to conceal this fact.
The RO defied relevant orders and instructions of the EC, including mandatory instructions regarding the procedure of counting of votes, announcement of result and preparation of Final Result Sheet `Form 20' to conceal this, the court said.
Chudasama is currently the minister for education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court.
"The order of the Gujarat High Court is shocking for all of us. The order to cancel election of Bhupendrasinhji is sad news. Naturally, Bhupendrasinhji is getting legal advice regarding the order and steps are being taken to appeal against it in the Supreme Court.
"We are confident of getting justice and stay on this order," he said.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Covid Red zones to be divided into 3: Mamata12 May 2020 7:19 PM GMT
PM announces Rs 20L cr package12 May 2020 7:15 PM GMT
After 40 days, train journeys begin with thermal scanners,...12 May 2020 7:08 PM GMT
Himachal doing 100 times better than Punjab in Covid-19...12 May 2020 7:07 PM GMT
Mamata slams Centre for not clearing dues worth Rs 52K cr12 May 2020 7:04 PM GMT