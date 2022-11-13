Gujarat: CBI arrests 2 CGST officials for demanding Rs 75,000 bribe

Ahmedabad: The CBI has arrested two officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000, an official said on Sunday.

CBI arrested a superintendent and assistant commissioner of the CGST, who were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till Monday, the official said.

As per a CBI release, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from the complainant for transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi (both in Gujarat) through his jurisdiction.

The complainant also claimed that the accused had demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction, the probe agency stated.