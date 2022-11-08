Gujarat campaign: Give chance to AAP for 5 years, says party chief Kejriwal

Keshod (Guj): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP has ruled in Gujarat for 27 years and people should now give a chance to his AAP for five years. Holding roadshows in Junagadh district on the last day of his five-day tour, he said he would not ask for votes next time if an AAP government did not fulfil its promises. "When we form a government in Gujarat, I will take the responsibility of your family as your brother and a member of your family. The first thing needed to be done is to end inflation. Neither the BJP nor Congress talk about inflation," he told a gathering at Keshod in the district. AAP government will pay people's electricity bills, he said, adding that in Delhi and Punjab people get electricity round-the-clock with "zero bills."An AAP government will also construct hospitals where people can avail of free treatment, he added.