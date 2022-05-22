Gujarat: Called for questioning as suspect in assault case, woman hangs self at police station
Rajkot: A 36-year-old woman suspected of being involved in an assault case allegedly hanged herself to death on Sunday inside the washroom of a police station in Gujarat's Rajkot city, where she was called for questioning, an official said.
The incident occurred in the morning, he said.
"The woman, identified as Nayana Koli, committed suicide inside the washroom of Aji Dam police station, where she was called for questioning in a case pertaining to Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) in which she was a suspect," Rajkot DCP (Zone 1) Praveen Meena said.
She was brought to the police station on Saturday evening, but she insisted on staying back out of the fear of her husband, he said.
The woman was called for questioning after the complainant in the case, who was her former boyfriend, was not forthcoming in providing details regarding his complaint, Meena said.
It had come to light that she was with the complainant when the incident took place, the police officer said.
"She was unwilling to go home as she was scared that her husband might find out about her being with her former boyfriend," he added.
On Sunday morning, she went to the washroom and hanged herself from the ceiling using a 'dupatta' (long cloth). Her body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation was underway, a police official said.
