Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such plants will be set up in Gujarat under the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

Shah inaugurated the pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant at a COVID-19 centre set up at an Ayurvedic hospital at Kolavada, which falls under his Parliamentary constituency of Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present on the occasion.

Under the PM Cares Fund, 11 more PSA oxygen plans will come up in Gujarat to meet the growing requirements of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the state, Shah said, adding that hundreds of such plants will be set up across the country under the fund.

"At the Kolavada plant, 280 litres of oxygen will be concentrated after drawing from the air and supplied to the patients every minute. An arrangement has been made to ensure that the supply continues to meet the requirements of all 200 patients at the centre (when the facility is at its full capacity)," he said

The government has also kept large gas cylinders in reserve in case of emergency, he said.

At present, 66 patients are being treated at the facility and are on oxygen support.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hundreds of such oxygen plants are being set up across the country under the PM CARES Fund. Gujarat has also received permission to set up 11 plants, which will be functional soon," the Union home minister said.