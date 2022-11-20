Gujarat: Ahmed Patel's name still holds sway in Bharuch despite AAP factor

Bharuch (Gujarat) (PTI): It has been two years since the Congress' veteran leader and troubleshooter Ahmed Patel passed away. But this electoral season in Gujarat, he is still the party's ace in his native Bharuch district.



While the AAP strives to project itself as the BJP's main rival in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, the Congress is a significant factor for a seizable section of the people in Bharuch.

"All the developments that you see in Bharuch today are the result of his (Patel's) efforts. Ahmed Bhai was such a tall figure that no one can ever forget him. He took care of everyone here," asserts Kashif Malik, a scrap dealer in Piraman the ancestral village of the late Congress leader.

Sarfaraz, another resident of the village who runs a two-wheeler repair shop, echoed Malik's claim. "Nobody here in Piraman will vote for any party other than the Congress," he said.

Patel passed away in a Gurugram hospital on November 25, 2020, due to multi-organ failure post-COVID-19 infection. The Congress' top strategist was laid to rest in his native village Piraman the next day in presence of Rahul Gandhi and many other senior leaders of the grand old party.

Piraman village falls under the Ankaleshwar assembly seat which has been with the BJP for 22 years. It is set to witness a battle between two brothers. While the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ishwarsinh Patel from the seat, the Congress has pitted Patel's elder brother Vijaysinh against him.

But the Aam Aadmi Party's entry into the fray has turned the elections this time into a three-cornered fight.

In the Ankaleshwar seat where the largest chunk of voters is from the Patel community and Muslims are roughly 30 per cent of the electorate, locals feel the AAP may dent the poll prospects of the Congress most by cutting into its votes especially those of the minority community. Piraman village borders the Bharuch assembly segment where the people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) form the largest chunk of voters.

Muslim voters are roughly pegged at about 38 per cent in the Bharuch assembly segment. The Bharuch district being one of the most industrialised regions in Gujarat, the assembly seat also has a large number of migrant and urban voters.

A few kilometres from Piraman, Mausam Shaikh, who runs an eatery in the Bharuch assembly segment, also remembered the late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel and his "contributions", but said, "Many here are thinking of voting for the AAP party this time." "People want change. Let's see which way the wind blows." While the BJP, which has had the Bharuch Assembly segment with it since 1995, is confident of retaining it, the Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor to wrest the seat from the saffron party which is ruling the state for 27 years.

But, the AAP's foray in Gujarat may upset the electoral calculations this time with many of the locals in the Bharuch assembly segment indicating that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would eat up the spaces of both the BJP and the Congress in the three-cornered fight.

"The AAP party is seen by many here as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP. But the BJP will eventually emerge victorious here as Bharuch is the party's stronghold. The AAP will only end up cutting Congress votes here," Aakash Patel, a local, said. While the BJP has named Rameshbhai Mistry, a former MLA, as its candidate for the seat, the Congress has fielded Jaykantbhai Patel. The Aam Aadmi Party's candidate is Manharbhai Parmar.

Congress district president Parimalsinh Rana said, "We do have some problems in Bharuch city but we are on the strong footing in rural areas." "The AAP's foray will not make much difference to us. Our poll campaign is in full swing in Bharuch and going well," he told PTI.

The BJP's Bharuch district president Marutisinh Atodariya said it's a contest between his party's candidate and that of the Congress in the assembly seat, and the AAP does not stand anywhere.

"There is no Aam Aadmi (Party) here. All (of them) are 'gair aadmi' (outsiders)," he told PTI when asked if the entry of AAP in the fray makes any difference to electoral calculations in the assembly segment this time. The AAP has been wooing the voters in the constituency by showcasing Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance and making a host of pre-poll promises which include a "guarantee" to provide free electricity up to 300 units per month, healthcare services, free and quality education. "We have been carrying out door-to-door campaigns in the constituency and getting very good responses from the people, including those from the minority community. People are upset with the 27-year-long BJP rule and want 'parivartan' (change) this time," AAP candidate Parmar said Polling in Bharuch will be held in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly polls on December 1. PTI PK.