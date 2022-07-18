Gujarat: AAP holds protests against 'revadi culture' remark
Ahmedabad: Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held demonstrations across Gujarat to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark on "revadi culture" of offering freebies to people for votes. Several party workers were detained in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, when they staged agitations against Modi's warning to people about what he termed as a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for votes.
Party activists organised dharnas in different cities by holding placards and shouting slogans alleging that the BJP government in the state was using taxpayers' money for "personal fun" and to pass on the benefit of crores of rupees to its "friends."
"The AAP strongly objects to the prime minister's statement. Today, the AAP is the only party in the country which has freed Delhi from debt and at the same time, provided free facilities to people," the Gujarat AAP said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT