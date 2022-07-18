Gujarat: AAP holds protests against 'revadi culture' remark

Ahmedabad: Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held demonstrations across Gujarat to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark on "revadi culture" of offering freebies to people for votes. Several party workers were detained in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, when they staged agitations against Modi's warning to people about what he termed as a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for votes.

Party activists organised dharnas in different cities by holding placards and shouting slogans alleging that the BJP government in the state was using taxpayers' money for "personal fun" and to pass on the benefit of crores of rupees to its "friends."

"The AAP strongly objects to the prime minister's statement. Today, the AAP is the only party in the country which has freed Delhi from debt and at the same time, provided free facilities to people," the Gujarat AAP said.