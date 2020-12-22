Gujarat: 2 killed, 1 injured as 2 houses collapse after blast

Ahmedabad: At least two persons were killed and one was injured after two houses collapsed following a powerful explosion in Kalol town of Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that cooking gas leaked from a pipeline at a posh society in Panchvati area of Kalol and accumulated in one of the houses, which was not in use since November last year, causing the explosion around 7.30 am, they said.

Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya told reporters in Kalol that piped gas is being provided in the area by Sabarmati Gas Ltd, a joint venture of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC). "Two persons have died while one is injured in the explosion which destroyed two houses in Kalol town in the morning," Inspector General of Police, Gandhinagar Range, Abhay Chudasama said. "Our primary investigation suggests that leakage from a gas pipeline passing through the society caused the explosion,"

he said.