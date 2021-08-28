Guj to move SC against HC stay on conversion law sections

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday said the state government will move the Supreme Court against the High Court's last week order staying certain sections of the contentious law against religious conversion, including its "core" provision.

Among other sections, which mainly deal with religious conversion through marriage, the Gujarat High Court had also stayed the operation of section 5, which according to the BJP government, is the "core" of the entire Act and a stay on it effectively stays the entire legislation. Some provisions of the Gujarat Freedom Of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, have been challenged in the HC.

"The Gujarat government brought this law, popularly known as anti-love jihad law, to save daughters from anti-social elements who try to trap these girls by lying about their income, lifestyle and religion. Girls learn only after marriage that the man belongs to another religion and earns nothing," Patel told reporters here.