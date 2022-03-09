Guj polls: AAP sees itself as BJP's main contender

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party will emerge as the main contender to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year, a state AAP leader has claimed.

Since decades, the BJP and Congress have been the dominating political forces in Gujarat, but some political observers say like in Delhi, the AAP now has a good chance to take on the BJP.

Notably, several exit polls recently forecast a clear majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, where the Assembly elections were recently held. The results would be declared on Thursday.

"With blessings of the people of Gujarat, the AAP will emerge as the main contender to the BJP in Gujarat. The Congress has been rejected by people here for the last 27 years," AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Patel told PTI.

"The Congress does not have the will or vision for Gujarat, while we are offering an alternate model of development on the basis of the Arvind Kejriwal government's work in Delhi, he said.

He claimed that people are tired of the 27 years of BJP's "misrule" and will give a chance to the AAP. Be it education, electricity, health or water, the BJP has not been able to deliver to the basic amenities to the people of the state and we hope considering this, they will give us a chance, Patel said.