Guj: Over 10,000 policemen to be deployed for Trump road show

Ahmedabad: More than 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers, will be deployed for US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow here in Gujarat on February 24, a senior official said on Saturday.

During his maiden two-day visit to India, Trump will take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors and 800 sub- inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, deputy commissioner of police (control room) Vijay Patel said.

This massive deployment will be in addition to officials of the United States Secret Service, and officials of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG), he added.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Modi will travel along a 22-km long route, starting from the Ahmedabad International Airport to Sabarmati Ashram, and then to Motera stadium via Indira Bridge, Patel said.

"An anti-sniper team of the NSG will also be stationed along the route. A bomb detection and disposal squad of police has already started scanning the entire route," the senior officer said.

He said the police is using a specialised software to check hotels for information about new guests, especially those who had arrived from abroad.

Explaining Trump's itinerary, he said, "Once the dignitaries reach Sabarmati Ashram from the airport, the Prime Minister will explain to them the history and importance of the place, after which they will proceed to Motera stadium".

More than 1.10 lakh guests, who were given personal invites, will be present at the stadium, he said, adding that the police are also conducting background checks on the invitees.

The DCP urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or person along the roadshow route.