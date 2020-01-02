Millennium Post
Guj govt to bring resolution in support of CAA

Ahmedabad: The BJP government in Gujarat will bring a resolution in the upcoming one-day Assembly session of the state legislature on January 10 to extend its support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a state minister said on Thursday.

The new citizenship law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

However, the controversial legislation has sparked protests across the country.

Agencies

