Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat
Ahmedabad: Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said.
Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel (42) and Gaurang Patel (40)- and their four children were found hanging in the family-owned empty flat in Vatva GIDC locality in the early hours, inspector D R Gohil of Vatva GTDC Police Station said.
According to him, the Patel brothers lived in different localities of the city.
"On June 17, they left their homes with the children, after informing their wives that they were going for an outing," the official said.
"When they failed to return till Thursday night, their wives went to the unoccupied flat. However, they found it locked from inside, following which they approached the police around midnight," he said.
It is suspected that the two men might have given food laced with sedatives to the children and killed them before hanging themselves from the ceiling, the official said.
The police found the bodies of the two men in the drawing room, two girls - Kirti (9) and Sanvi (7) - in the kitchen and two 12-year-old boys- Mayur and Dhruv- in the bedroom. All of them were found hanging from the ceiling, he said.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem and further probe was underway, he added.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Panel set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of COVID...19 Jun 2020 10:15 AM GMT
Condition of COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister...19 Jun 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Cong leaders from Punjab, Haryana wish Rahul Gandhi on his...19 Jun 2020 9:57 AM GMT
AAP not invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi:...19 Jun 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash reach...19 Jun 2020 9:45 AM GMT