Guj: 'Country's first' e-vehicles-only area to be developed

Ahmedabad: The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) on Sunday said it will develop the "country's first electric vehicles-only area" in Gujarat's Kevadia.

In its statement, the authority said that the area surrounding the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district will be converted into an electric-vehicles-only area in a phased manner.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kevadia, which houses the world's tallest Statue of Unity, will become the country's first electric vehicle city.

Speaking at the release of ethanol blending road map 2020-25 on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, Modi had said that necessary infrastructure is being made available to run only battery-based buses, two-wheeler, four- wheeler in Kevadia in future.

Kevadia-headquartered SOUADTGA is empowered to execute development plans and manage tourism in the area around the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"In the area under the authority, only electric vehicles will be allowed to ply, with the buses made available for tourists also running on battery power instead of diesel," it said.

A local resident of the area will be provided assistance to purchase a three-wheeled e-vehicle, it said.