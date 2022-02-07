Guj: Cong to take out 'Nyay Padyatra' with kin of COVID-19 victims

Ahmedabad: The Congress in Gujarat said it will take out a march across the state on Monday to demand Rs four lakh compensation from the government for the family members of each of those who have died due to COVID-19 in the state.



The 'Nyay Padyatra' (march for justice) will be taken out across eight metros and 33 district headquarters, the party said in a statement issued on Sunday. Through this exercise, the opposition party aims to highlight the difficulties faced by the affected families in getting their applications cleared for the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000, it said. The party said it will also demand special compensation for the families of coronavirus warriors, who lost their lives due to the infection.

These demands will be mentioned in the memorandums that the party will submit to district collectors at the end of the Nyay Padyatra, it said.

The Congress claimed more than three lakh people have lost their lives in the state due to the "criminal negligence" and "clumsy administration" of the BJP government during

the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it will expose the ruling BJP's lies by filling more than 45,000 forms for compensation.

Chief spokesperson of Gujarat Congress, Manish Doshi, said people have to run from pillar to post to get their applications approved for compensation, which is "totally unreasonable and unjust and cannot be tolerated."

The number of applications submitted by the next of kin of the deceased for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia is way more than the state government's official COVID-19 death figure of 10,648, which has "exposed the BJP's real face, as it has been trying to hide the true death toll", he said.