Guj ATS arrests 1996 terror case accused from Jharkhand

Ahmedabad: , Dec 27 (PTI) The Gujarat ATS has arrested a 1996 terror case accused from Jharkhand who had been wanted along with Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Abu Salem in connection with the seizure of a consignment of arms and explosives in Mehsana, a release said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that Abdul Majid Kutti, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim who has been wanted in the 1996 case was residing in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, a team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) rushed there and arrested him, a release said.

The accused had changed his name to Mohammad Kamal, it said.

Kutti alias Kamal has "accepted" during interrogation that he was wanted in the 1996 case, the ATS

said.

In December 1996, the Gujarat Police had arrested three persons and seized four kgs RDX, ten detonators, 130 pistols, 113 magazines and 750 cartridges in Mehsana.

According to the ATS, the consignment of explosives was being smuggled into India from Pakistan through Rajasthan's Barmer

border.